Diabetes management

Tips for enjoying a safe and healthy holiday season

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

They will be here before you know it. The holidays are often filled with an excess of eating, an abundance of stress and a lack of rest. If you are one of the 38 million people in the United States with diabetes, you’re right to be concerned about managing the disease in the face of all the temptations. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to make sure you enjoy all the season has to offer while keeping your diabetes in check.

“Planning ahead is an important part to enjoying the holidays and staying healthy with diabetes,” says Jessika Jamgochian, an Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner specializing in endocrinology at Aspirus. “Once you know what your schedule looks like, you can create a plan for keeping your diabetes in check.”

Here are some ways to keep the holidays healthy, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES):

Time your medication. Holiday meals are often eaten at odd times. You may need to have a snack at your normal mealtime or have another plan in place.

Cook with care. You don’t need to completely rework your menu, but you might want to make some minor changes. There are ways to make traditional holiday foods healthier by cutting back on sugar or using fat-free, low-fat ingredients when cooking.

Watch portion sizes. Take small tastes of high-calorie foods. Use a smaller plate at a buffet-style gathering. Keep your overall carbohydrate and calorie intake the same as at a normal meal.

Eat a healthy snack. Before parties have a healthy snack first so you aren’t hungry when you arrive.

Keep focus off food. When you’re at a party, look for activities other than eating. Talk to family and friends and keep your distance from high-calorie snack bowls and food tables. And remember to watch what your drink, beverages contain calories too.

Circumvent stress. It’s also a good idea to avoid stressful situations during the holidays. Stress can have a negative effect on your blood sugar level. Be careful not to take on too much.

Remember to exercise. The best way to compensate for eating is to be active and include time for physical activity—a natural stress reliever.