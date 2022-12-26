FIRST snowshoe hike of the winter at the Dump Trails south of Antigo

In spite of the ice and snow on trees, the trails are very scenic and hikeable!

Hopefully, the weather will cooperate New Years Eve when the Antigo Bike and Ski Club will be hosting “Waffles at Gartzke Lodge” located about 9 miles east of Antigo on 5th Ave to the parking lot where the 1/4 mile trail to the lodge will lead you to the waffle breakfast. This is a free will offering breakfast with proceed helping the club maintain the trails. Guests are encouraged to bring sausages for grilling and other treats to go with the waffles. Hot Chocolate, coffee and waffles will be provided. Hope to see lots of families coming to Gartzke Lodge New Years Eve between 8AM and 11AM!