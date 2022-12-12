Give Hope. Give Love. Give Food.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

During the month of December, the Langlade County Health Department is hosting a food drive to help those less fortunate. Across Wisconsin, hunger and food insecurity is on the rise. In the spirit of giving, food donations can offer hope. These donations will help our local food pantries restock during this Christmas season.

“Please join us in helping those in our community by donating to the Antigo, White Lake and Elcho food pantries,” says Donna Wiegert, Public Health Nurse, Langlade County Health Department. “We are committed to helping the rural communities in our area as well,” she added.

The Langlade County Health Department will post a list of needed items the local food pantries have requested on our website and Facebook page with the hope that these items will be donated. “Starting December 1st, we will have a collection bin in our lobby with complimentary reusable grocery bags while supplies last,” says Kendall Kuenzli, Community Health Specialist, Langlade County Health Department. She adds “According to County Health Rankings, 12% of Langlade County residents have reported experiencing food insecurity and 20% of our children are living in poverty.”

Please consider giving the gift of hope this Christmas. If you have any questions please contact the Langlade County Health Department at 715-627-6250. You can drop off donations located at 1225 Langlade Road Antigo or your local food pantry.

For more information about how you can help this holiday season in Langlade County visit:

To learn more about Langlade County Health Department’s programs and services visit

https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/health-department/