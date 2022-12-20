Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast Benefits local Salvation Army

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

After enjoying another great KC Potato & Buttermilk Pancake Breakfast, KC President John Steger presented a check to DAV members Dick Fosterling, Jerry Steger, Dan Person, Terry Depies, Ken Hetto and Tom Matucheski from the November breakfast proceeds.

Steger was happy to see the DAV members back in December enjoying the breakfast benefiting local Salvation Army needs.



Disabled American Veteran members enjoyed great breakfasts while supporting other needed community projects designated by KC’s to receive proceeds from breakfasts held every month’s second Sunday at St Mary/Hyacinth during winter months.



Steger is happy to see groups receiving funds from the KC Breakfasts returning and promoting the breakfasts for those receiving future breakfast profits. Volunteer Knights of Columbus chefs enjoy preparing the breakfasts and look forward to serving many breakfasts again January 8th from 8AM to 11AM at St Mary/Hyacinth hall to benefit AVAIL.