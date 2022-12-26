Sports Recap
Antigo Boys Hockey Scores
12/16 @ Lakeland
Antigo 1
Lakeland 7
12/17 @ Antigo
Spooner 5
Antigo 9
Antigo Wrestling
Alexandra Hofrichter, Olivia Hofrichter lead Antigo Wrestling teams at 2022 Shawano
High School Holiday Classic on December 17th
With 27 boys Varsity teams competing, there were 376 matches at the boys Varsity level, 344 matches at the JV level, and 105 girls Varsity matches throughout the day.
Leading the way for Antigo was Alexandra Hofrichter, who currently owns the top ranking in the
state at 165 pounds. On the boys’ varsity side, Robby Hagerty was the top finisher with a 7th place finish.
Nolan Kielcheski Pins State Ranked Wrestler, Jayson Arrowood Picks Up A Pair Of Victories At Triangular
Event With Stratford And Abbotsford / Colby on December 20th.
In a unique atmosphere, the Antigo Wrestling team competed in the fieldhouse of the old high school
(now the middle school) against Stratford and Abbotsford / Colby on Tuesday evening.