Sports Recap

Antigo Boys Hockey Scores

12/16 @ Lakeland

Antigo 1

Lakeland 7

12/17 @ Antigo

Spooner 5

Antigo 9

Antigo Wrestling

Alexandra Hofrichter, Olivia Hofrichter lead Antigo Wrestling teams at 2022 Shawano

High School Holiday Classic on December 17th

With 27 boys Varsity teams competing, there were 376 matches at the boys Varsity level, 344 matches at the JV level, and 105 girls Varsity matches throughout the day.

Leading the way for Antigo was Alexandra Hofrichter, who currently owns the top ranking in the

state at 165 pounds. On the boys’ varsity side, Robby Hagerty was the top finisher with a 7th place finish.

Nolan Kielcheski Pins State Ranked Wrestler, Jayson Arrowood Picks Up A Pair Of Victories At Triangular

Event With Stratford And Abbotsford / Colby on December 20th.

In a unique atmosphere, the Antigo Wrestling team competed in the fieldhouse of the old high school

(now the middle school) against Stratford and Abbotsford / Colby on Tuesday evening.