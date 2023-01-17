A much awaited NEW LOCATION for Langlade County senior Center

The Senior Center of Langlade County began in 2016 with 6 members –

A lot has changed since then.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit the Langlade County Senior Center is THE ONLY senior center in Wisconsin totally relying on donations, grants, pledges & fundraisers. In addition to an all volunteer staff 5 days a week, the Center is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors- elected by its members.

Since moving to Main Street downtown Antigo from the Langlade County Healthcare Center on Langlade Road, membership has grown from 80 to over 350 – creating a need for more space. There are more than 6,500 seniors in Langlade County. Other than the Senior Center, taverns and restaurants, there are very few places for seniors to go for a social life.

The Center opens with coffee and conversation from nine to eleven in the morning, Monday through Friday. Frequently members and non-members “Just need someone to talk to.” Activities are scheduled by a monthly calendar and occur throughout the day, from 9am to 3pm.

When special events are scheduled, there may be a small charge. Other than that, activities are free to all members. Membership is open to anyone age 50 and older and dues are $10 per year. Veterans are free for life. The Center also often offers sponsored activities that are open to the general public.

At present, Regularly Scheduled Programs Include:

Exercise Classes Cards, Bingo & Games Live Music Special Programs Movies Puzzles Line Dancing Bus Trips Bean Bag Tournaments Health and Wellness Programs General Information Speakers Community Events, such as Veteran’s Day

The Center has the opportunity to greatly expand services to its members and to the senior community with the recent purchase of the former “Game On” building 623 Edison St. The added space will allow them to provide more services to grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles by offering a comfortable space to socialize and take part in many activities, as well as overcome a life of loneliness and isolation.

Owning our own property will permit us to apply for grants that would allow the Center to offer more programs to seniors, such as out-of-town activities and meals on site. On site programs could be expanded to include special equipment and programs for those with long term illnesses, such as stroke support and Parkinson’s.

MISSION STATEMENT

To serve the adult population of Langlade County, ages 50 and older. To provide for the needs of this population in the Antigo and Langlade County areas, including daily socialization, interaction with peers, educational programs specific to seniors and community interaction opportunities.

Congratulations to the Langlade County Senior Center on your new building and a big THANK YOU for all that you do for the seniors in our community!