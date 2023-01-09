ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WISCONSIN CHAPTER OFFERS SUPPORT GROUP AND WORKSHOP PROGRAM

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter is announcing changes to the date, time and location of their in-person Caregiver Support Group in Langlade County; as well as announcing their Healthy Living Workshop.

Beginning in January, the support group will now meet on the 2nd Monday of each month at Rosalia Gardens/Aspirus Adult Day Center in Antigo (519 Flight Road, enter through door 3). The group will meet from 5:00-6:00pm. The next meeting will be held on Monday, January 9. Respite care is available. This group replaces the one that had previously been meeting on the 2nd Thursday of each month at Peace Lutheran Ministries.

Support groups create a safe, confidential and supportive environment for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Support groups are a safe place to:

Learn about valuable community resources.

Share feelings, needs and concerns.

Talk through issues and strategies for coping.

Exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions.

Develop a support system.

All support groups are offered free of charge and are facilitated by trained individuals. Please call our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 for reliable information and support including the most up-to-date information on program opportunities in your area. For questions or more information, please contact Deacon Pam Werth at (715) 219-6363 or [email protected]

To help people age well, the Alzheimer’s Association ® is offering the Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research program. This workshop covers four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging:

Cognitive activity.

Physical health and exercise.

Diet and nutrition.

Social engagement.

The Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body workshop will be held on Thursday, January 19, at the Antigo Public Library (617 Clermont Street, Antigo) from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. To learn more about this program, or to register (registration is appreciated but not required), please contact Julie St. Pierre at (715) 352-4091 or [email protected]

Individuals can also register by reaching out to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900