Billions and Trillions of Stars

Dear Reader,

Scientists estimate that in the observable universe, there are about 1 billion trillion stars. The entire universe holds between 30 and 70 billion trillion stars. In light of this, does it matter what we do today?

Here we are on this glowing green and blue planet revolving around a solitary star in one of the spiral arms of our obscure galaxy. And what are we doing with the precious gift of time that has been granted to us? We are fighting and clawing for survival in a world of limited resources, trying to gather an over-share for ourselves when others are homeless or starving, and at times committing genocide on innocents who deserve the gift of life.

Is this necessary? Is there really not enough for all of us? Can we move beyond these absurdly foolish and horrifyingly genocidal pursuits to a higher sense of spirituality?

We have to remember the broader context of our common humanity and focus on sharing and cooperating with one another, in order to help each other live a better life. Perhaps that is the best thing we can do as we orbit this one small sun among many billions of stars.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher Author of “Dear reader” and “Tapestry of love and loss