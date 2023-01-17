City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: In dark areas observer where you are going, before you go.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, December 27th

Officers responded to an assist citizen call when a caller notified officers that someone was staying in the laundry mat near 5th Ave for several nights. Subject was advised to stay out of there if they are not doing laundry.

Thursday, December 29th

Officers issued a disorderly conduct citation in an ongoing neighbor dispute near Morse St. regarding the placement of snow. Officers warned both parties that more citations would be issued if they did not figure it out.

Friday, December 30th

Officers responded to a suspicious person call near 10th Ave. Caller reported it looked like people on bikes were trying to break into a storage shed. When officers arrived, they were informed that everything was fine and someone was just trying to get their items out of the unit.

Officers received an anonymous call reporting that a driver had just got in their vehicle with an alcoholic drink in their hand, near 6th Ave. & Clermont St. Officers were unable to locate the reported vehicle.

Officers issued citations to subjects impersonating officers/EMS at a business near State Rd. 64. Three witnesses gave statements at the safety building regarding someone in the back of the car, someone getting pat down and a vehicle with “emergency lights”.

Saturday, December 31st

Officers took a subject into custody at a business near State Rd. 64 for retail theft. Subject also had outstanding warrant from a neighboring county.

Officers responded to call reporting that a subject was smashing car windows near 5th Ave. When officers arrived, subject stated they broke their own car window to get their wallet.

Monday, January 2nd

Officers took report of a found bike near Hudson St. It was reported to street dept.

Friday, January 6th

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near Castle Park just after midnight. Officers made contact with subject(s) – who stated they were playing hockey.

Saturday, January 7th

Officers took report for harassment when a resident reported that an online scammer was messaging her about her looks and offering to pay her for her portraits of her pictures. She admittedly received a check and deposited it, however was advised to follow up with the bank as it is unlikely valid funds. She reported the harassment because the scammer was now messaging threats stating she needed to send the money back.

Sunday, January 8th

Officers took a subject into custody near Neva Rd. after reports subject was intoxicated and walking (not dress for the cold). Subject was on paper for previous charges.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, December 28th

Officers took a report for a hit and run when a driver reported that a truck has struck the side of his vehicle near County Rd. A & County Rd. C and did not stop. Complainant did have damage and was making an ins. claim.

Thursday, December 29th

Officers took a report of trespass to property when a resident reported that a neighbor was riding their snowmobile on their property near Trout Rd. without permission.

Saturday, December 31st

Officers took a call regarding a pig in the road near Church St. Caller stated they were going to try and get the pig in their car and take it back to the suspected owner.

Officers took a theft report after a caller reported that parts were stolen off his truck located near Crestwood Rd. Both of the door handles, the grill, the exhaust and both the driver and passenger seats were taken.

Monday, January 2nd

Officers spoke to a male in the safety building. Officers noted it seemed that he may be on drugs. Subject stated that his friend had a female kidnapped and had impregnated her.

Tuesday, January 3rd

Officers took a report for suspected theft when a caller reported that his Christmas card envelope was cut open from the bottom. Caller continued that his sister said the same thing happened to hers. Officers advised caller to contact his local post office.

Officers were advised of a potential scam when a caller reported that they had given someone $2,000 as a down payment on a property in Elcho. Caller turned over all information to officers for further investigation.

Wednesday, January 4th

Officers and fire crews were dispatched to a small barn fair near Enterprise Lake Rd. in Elcho. The fire was quickly put out by responding crews.

Officers received a call from a resident stating when EMS responded to his home near Rolling Stone Acres Rd. they hit his well and did damage. Caller was told by them to contact officers to file an accident report.

Officers took a report for malicious mischief when a resident near Park Rd. reported once again getting dead animals in the mailbox. Caller reported back in October a dead raccoon and this time it was 4 dead red squirrels.

Friday, January 6th

Officers responded to a trespass to property call when they were notified that several pickup trucks were parked on the snowmobile trail near Cty Rd. T & Cty Rd. TT and the trail groomer was unable to get thru. Subjects notified officers that they were looking for a small dog loose in the area. Officers advised them they cannot park there and should park on Cty Rd. A.