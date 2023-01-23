City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Lock your car doors at all times.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Monday, January 9th

Officers took a noise complaint from a residence near Morse St. Caller stated the neighbor was playing his games too loud. Officers were unable to make contact but advised caller to speak with the landlord.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call when a caller stated a house near Forrest Rd. had lights flickering on the outside. Caller was worried there may be trouble inside and this was a type of signal. Officers went to the location and noted the flickering light but were unable to make contact, as it appeared no one was inside.

Officers responded to a suspicious person near Neva Rd. after a caller had stated a male subject was sitting in his car for 3 hours. Officers made contact and conducted a field sobriety test. Subject passed and told officers he was on his way to Milwaukee.

Wednesday, January 11th

Officers responded to a retail theft in progress near State Rd. 64. Reports notes both a male and female subject were being held in store office and appeared to be under the influence. Officers confirmed an active warrant from a neighboring county for one of the subjects and took them into custody.

Officers responded to an assist citizen call when a caller reported that a vehicle had been parked in the handicap spot at their apts near Charlotte St. for an extended amount of time. Caller wanted the vehicle towed and had made a similar complaint back in November 2022. Officers were able to confirm the vehicle does have a handicap sticker and is allowed to park there, however the owner stated they were willing to move the vehicle to another spot if needed.

Thursday, January 12th

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call near Nantasket St. Caller stated that a male was parked in the road for at least five minutes and they believed he was filming the apartment and caller did not like that. When officers arrived on scene they were unable to locate the vehicle or subject.

Friday, January 13th

Officers responded to a call about a male subject drinking inside of a local business located near State Rd. 64. Caller stated the subject was at the snack bar and drinking in the store. The bus was refusing to transport him. The subject was then transported to Wittenberg and provided a bus ticket.

Saturday, January 14th

Officers were flagged down near Morse St. & 5th Ave. The female stated that a male was acting suspicious. She stated when she came out to put her trash in the dumpster the subject asked if she could cash a check for him. After she stated no, she says the male wandered around a bit but then sprinted westbound. Officers were unable to locate the male subject in question.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Thursday, January 12th

Officers attempted to locate a male subject near State Rd. 55 & Cty Rd. T after a caller stated there was an elderly male walking towards Pickerel in shorts. Caller continued that the subject appeared to have his thumb up like a hitchhiker. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Saturday, January 14th

Officers responded to a call regarding gun shots near Cty Rd. U. Caller stated they heard multiple gun shots in the area. Caller requested the noise stop. Officers responded to location and noted that people were up for the weekend and were shooting safely.

Sunday, January 15th

Multiple units responded to an accident near Cty Rd. K & State Rd. 55. Caller stated a vehicle had missed the stop sign and was aprox 5 car lengths into the woods. Officers, fire crews and EMS were on scene.

Monday, January 16th

Multiple units were dispatched to the area of Cty Rd. K & Tyler Ln in Elcho after several vehicles were blocking the roadway and unable to move due to the icy conditions. After some time and many responding units the roadway was cleared.

Vehicles were reported in the ditch or stuck in the roadway near Cty Rd. AA & Forrest Rd.; State Rd. 55 & Hickory; Bear Trail & CRB; State Rd. 52; State Rd. 55 & Church Ln. Multiple units and wrecker companies worked to clear the roadways throughout the day.