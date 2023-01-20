CITY OF ANTIGO MAYOR BILL BRANDT

STATEMENT REGARDING PERSONNEL MATTER INVOLVING

THE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Date: Friday, January 13, 2023

Contact: Mayor Bill Brandt, City of Antigo

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, information involving a member of the City of Antigo Fire Department was reported to City of Antigo Fire Chief Jon Petroskey. Chief Petroskey immediately contacted law enforcement and a criminal investigation has been started. In the evening of Thursday, January 12, 2023, a City of Antigo employee was taken into custody by the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department.That employeewas placed on unpaid administrative leave from the City of Antigo.

According to Mayor Brandt, “the City of Antigo is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities regarding this matter.” Mayor Brandt added, “the City of Antigo will also undertake our own review of this matter.”

As this matter has now been turned over to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department and is an active investigation, the City will issue no further statement at this time.

