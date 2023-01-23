Community Calendar for 1-23-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

FREE Radon Test Kits January 3th– January 31st 8:30am-4:30pm. Langlade Co Health Dept 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Radon is a colorless, odorless radioactive gas that results naturally when uranium, thorium, and radium break down in rocks, soil, and water. It leaks into a home through cracks and gaps in the foundation. When radon is breathed in the particles stick to your lungs and can lead to lung cancer if exposed over a long period of time. This is a concern to people in our community as radon is the number 2 leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, right behind smoking.

Monday Funday January 23rd & 30th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County January 23rd – January 27th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stockbox Pickup January 24th 1-3pm, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stocking your pantry with choices. If you, or someone you know 60+, would be interested in picking up a box they can register by calling: Antigo Public Library 715-623-3724 Langlade County Clerk Office 715-627-6200, ADRC of Central Wisconsin 888-486-9545.

Balance Clinic January 24th 12-3pm & January 27th 9am-12pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Pre-registration required. Contact the center for more info.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center January 25th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House January 25th 10am-12pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Immunization Clinic By Appt Only. January 25th Langlade Co Health Dept 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Contact Shelia Rine or Meghan Williams 715-627-6251

Community Soup Supper January 25th 4:30pm-6pm. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 S. Superior St., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun January 26th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos January 26th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Blood Pressure Clinic January 27th 1-2pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House January 27th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Jigsaw Puzzle Club for Adults January 28th 10:30am-1pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Gather with other puzzle loving adults one Saturday per month for coffee, refreshments and puzzle making. 8 months of the year our meetings will be a loosely structured time for people to come and work on our challenging puzzles or bring their own work on. We will also have a table for puzzle swaps. Four Saturdays each year we will have Jigsaw Puzzle Competitions with prizes for those finishing the most pieces of a puzzle (everyone works on the same one) in the allotted time.

6th Annual Spanky Mustache Ride January 28th Pelican Lake. The 6th Annual Spanky Mustache Ride, in honor of Mike “Spanky” Jeffers, to raise money for the American Brain Tumor Association, will be taking place on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. There will be a poker run ($20 per person) from 11am-7pm, with stops at Gerritts Lakeview, Roadside Pub, Boiling Springs, PB & J’s Place, Boondocks, Sunset View, Twin Oaks, Clubhouse, Tattle Tales, Billy Timbers, and The Dock. 50% payback, 50% to the American Brain Tumor Association. At 7pm, there will be a poker draw at Lakeview. In partnership with the Sno-Devils Snowmobile Club, there will be a raffle to win a snowmobile, with the drawing at 8pm. Individuals do not need to be present to win.

Elcho X-C Club Annual Ski Junket January 28th 11am-2pm. Moccasin Lake cross-country ski trailhead, Moccasin Lake Rd., Elcho. Try out ski and snowshoe equipment provided by Mel’s Sporting Goods of Rhinelander and relax in the warm Michelle’s Lodge. Hot chocolate & cookies will be provided outside Michelle’s Lodge. Open to the public.

Langlade Co Snowmobile Council Ride-In January 28th 11am-3pm. Lily Snow Birds Clubhouse W 4505 Turtle Lake Rd., Lily. The Lily Sno-Birds Club House is sponsoring the Langlade County Snowmobile Council Ride-In on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. “This event is open to the public”. Lily Sno-Bird Club will be serving free lunch and beverages, in addition to 50/50 raffles, cash raffles, and several door prizes.

*Meetings*

Board of Adjustment January 23rd 9am. Resource Center 837 Clermont St., Antigo

Public Works Committee January 25th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church January 25th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry January 29th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]