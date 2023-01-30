Community Calendar for 1-30-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Monday Funday January 30th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Gymnastics January 30th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec Center to Register 715-478-6443

Bingo January 31st (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

Northwoods Social & Dance January 31st & February 7th (every Tuesday) 6-9pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Group class starts at 6pm. Plus, after class stick around for open dance!

Northstar has a nice dance floor, so if you have dance shoes please bring them. If you do not have dance shoes, please bring a comfortable pair of clean & dry shoes to change into after you arrive (so you don’t track anything onto the dance floor). Admission is $10 per person (including tax). CASH OR CHECK PREFERRED

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County January 30th – February 3rd 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center February 1st 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Open Gym February 1st (every Wednesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

AVAIL Outreach House February 1st 10am-12pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Book Club February 1st 1:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun February 2nd 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos February 2nd 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House February 3rd 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Moonlight Ski Weekend February 4th. Moccasin Ski Trail. Contact Chuck Wetzel 715-275-3068

White Lake Fishing Derby February 4th 7am-4pm. White Lake Pavillion Lake St., White Lake. The 48th Annual White Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fishing Derby will be held at the heated White Lake pavilion. Cash prizes for longest game &/or panfish caught that day in White Lake. There will be paddle wheel drawings all day long along with food and drinks. The big raffle drawing will be at 4 pm (need not be present to win) for the top cash prize of $750 and 9 other prizes.

Sno-Devils Open House February 4th 11am-3pm. Sno-Devils Building N11301 Riordan St., Elcho. Join for food and beverages while discussing winter recreation and club developments.

20th Annual Classic Cruise February 4th 12pm. Quinn’s Bar N5298 Cty Rd. A, Deerbrook. Registration is at 10am, and the ride begins at noon from Quinn’s Bar in Neva Corners. Registration fee is $10, and includes a commemorative lapel pin, a chance to win $100, and a soup supper. There will also be raffles, karaoke, and food. The grand prize is a 1979 Yamaha Excel V. For more info, call Pete Kerner at 920-257-7636

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee- Regular Meeting February 6th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church February 1st 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 5th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]