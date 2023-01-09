Community Calendar for 1-9-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

FREE Radon Test Kits January 3th– January 31st 8:30am-4:30pm. Langlade Co Health Dept 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Radon is a colorless, odorless radioactive gas that results naturally when uranium, thorium, and radium break down in rocks, soil, and water. It leaks into a home through cracks and gaps in the foundation. When radon is breathed in the particles stick to your lungs and can lead to lung cancer if exposed over a long period of time. This is a concern to people in our community as radon is the number 2 leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, right behind smoking.

Monday Funday January 9th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Curbside Christmas Tree Pick-up in the City of Antigo– January 9th -12th

Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods Teen Center Opens January 9th 3-6:30pm. Boys & Girls Club 411 Superior St., Antigo.

Read to Jack January 9th 4-5pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Antigo Public Library is proud to offer Tail Waggin’ Tutors, Therapy Dog International’s (TDI®) reading program. Jack the therapy dog will be available for children to practice their reading with. Call 715-623-3724 to sign up.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic January 9th 11-11:30am. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pickerel. No appt needed. Contact Shelia Rine 715-627-6251

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County January 9th – January 13th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center January 11th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House January 11th 10am-12pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic January 11th 12-1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Contact Shelia Rine 715-627-6251

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos January 12th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun January 12th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

AVAIL Outreach House January 13th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery and Recreation Commission – Regular Meeting January 9th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Common Council Regular Session January 11th 6pm. Council Chambers City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel, and Legislative Committee January 18th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church January 11th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group January 12th 10-11am. Peace Lutheran Ministries 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Alzheimer’s Association Support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for family and friends who are caring for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

REALIFE Student Ministry January 15th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]