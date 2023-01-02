$430,000 to local organizations

For seven years, the CoVantage Cares Foundation and CoVantage Credit Union has partnered to hold a two-week giving campaign, kicking off every year on Giving Tuesday. This year’s donations pushed our seven-year total to $2.2M in support for more than 60 organizations.

CoVantage Cares Foundation Director, Morgan Swanson, announced that checks totaling $433,362.10 were presented to local non-profit groups that serve communities where CoVantage Credit Union has branches. The funds were made possible thanks to generous donations by CoVantage Credit Union members, staff, and community members who supported the Foundation’s 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign from November 29 to December 13.

This year, branch staff -throughout CoVantage Credit Union’s locations were asked to select a non-profit group in their community to be the recipient of funds raised, with the understanding that contributions generated during the two-week fundraising campaign would be matched up to $175,000 by CoVantage. Cares Foundation. Thanks to the matching funds, along with the generosity of many, donations totaling $433,362.10 was gifted locally. Donations made to Elcho Fire & Rescue will be used to purchase a new John Deere Gator (UTV) that is used to fight fires, rescue in remote areas, and much more. Antigo’s, AVAIL will use donations to provide shelter and advocacy for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in Langlade County.

Charlie Zanayed, CoVantage CEO and CoVantage Cares Foundation Board President, shared the following regarding this year’s campaign, “Community support is a big part of the CoVantage mission and we are humbled by the generosity of our members, employees, and community members for supporting these deserving charities. CoVantage Cares Foundation was established as a way to provide financial support to organizations that serve individuals, especially those experiencing significant financial challenge and organizations that work to enhance quality of life in communities served by CoVantage Credit Union. Together, we have made an incredible impact and plan to keep doing so for years to come!”

Charities selected to receive funding from the sixth annual Giving Tuesday initiative and their sponsoring CoVantage branches include: Crandon Area Community Foundation (Crandon); NATH-Frederick Place (Rhinelander); Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp (Crystal Falls, MI); West Iron County Volunteer Fire Dept. (Iron River, MI); DAR Boys & Girls Club (Menominee, MI); AVAIL (Antigo); Elcho Fire and Rescue (Elcho); Achieve Center (Wausau, Rib Mountain, Weston, Rothchild); Forget Me Not Fund (Shawano); Friends of Emerson Park (Stevens Point & Plover); Paul’s Pantry (Suamico); and Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Wisconsin (Appleton, Neenah, Menasha)

For more information about CoVantage Cares Foundation, or to obtain the grant application needed to request a donation, visit www.covantagecu.org/cares