Death Notices Jan. 16th 2023
Tracy Bradford Hampton, of Elcho, passed away 12/23/22 at the age of age 66. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Warren G. Barkey, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away 12/24/22 at the age of 34. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Cecilia D Tushkowski, formerly of Galloway, passed away 12/26/22 at the age of 94. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Jeff Tesch Winter, of Antigo, passed away 12/28/22 at the age of 61. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com
Edith Ruth Sontag, of Lily, passed away 12/28/22 at the age of 84. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Richard A. “Rich” Wiegert, of Deerbrook, passed away 12/29/22 at the age of 59, Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Robert Marine, of Elcho, passed away 12/29/22 at the age of 86. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Rita Brazel, of Bryant, passed away 12/30/22 at the age of 67. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Richard B. May, of Birnamwood, passed away 12/30/22 at the age of 64. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
James J. Buss, formerly of Eland, passed away 12/31/22 at the age of 89. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Donald James Fritsch, of Norwood, formerly Antigo, passed away 1/2/23 at the age of 71. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com
Gary R. Petrowski, of Deerbrook, passed away 1/2/23 at the age of 66. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Ross E. Zahn, of Mattoon, passed away 1/2/23 at the age of 85. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Anna D. Block, of Wittenberg, passed away 1/2/23 at the age of 101. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Joel S Wincentsen, of Wittenberg, passed away 1/3/23 at the age of 47. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Joanne C. Ashenbrenner, of Wittenberg, passed away 1/3/23 at the age of 84. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Kenneth F. Foreman, of Deerbrook, passed away 1/4/23 at the age of 65. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Richard Fritsch, of Antigo, passed away 1/4/23 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Patricia Wald, formerly of Elcho, passed away 1/4/23 at the age of 88. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Earl Rumppe, of Mattoon, passed away 1/5/23 at the age of 84. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Louella M. Flemming, of Antigo, passed away 1/6/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Lyle Zeigler, of Antigo, passed away 1/6/23 at the age of 74. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com
Floyd Burkhart, of Bryant, passed away 1/8/23. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com