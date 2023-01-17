Death Notices Jan. 16th 2023

Antigo Times

By Natasha Winkler
January 17, 2023
Tracy Bradford Hampton, of Elcho, passed away 12/23/22 at the age of age 66. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Warren G. Barkey, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away 12/24/22 at the age of 34. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Cecilia D Tushkowski, formerly of Galloway, passed away 12/26/22 at the age of 94. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Jeff Tesch Winter, of Antigo, passed away 12/28/22 at the age of 61. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Edith Ruth Sontag, of Lily, passed away 12/28/22 at the age of 84. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Richard A. “Rich” Wiegert, of Deerbrook, passed away 12/29/22 at the age of 59, Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Robert Marine, of Elcho, passed away 12/29/22 at the age of 86. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Rita Brazel, of Bryant, passed away 12/30/22 at the age of 67. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Richard B. May, of Birnamwood, passed away 12/30/22 at the age of 64. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

James J. Buss, formerly of Eland, passed away 12/31/22 at the age of 89. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Donald James Fritsch, of Norwood, formerly Antigo, passed away 1/2/23 at the age of 71. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Gary R. Petrowski, of Deerbrook, passed away 1/2/23 at the age of 66. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Ross E. Zahn, of Mattoon, passed away 1/2/23 at the age of 85. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Anna D. Block, of Wittenberg, passed away 1/2/23 at the age of 101. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Joel S Wincentsen, of Wittenberg, passed away 1/3/23 at the age of 47. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Joanne C. Ashenbrenner, of Wittenberg, passed away 1/3/23 at the age of 84. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Kenneth F. Foreman, of Deerbrook, passed away 1/4/23 at the age of 65. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Richard Fritsch, of Antigo, passed away 1/4/23 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Patricia Wald, formerly of Elcho, passed away 1/4/23 at the age of 88. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Earl Rumppe, of Mattoon, passed away 1/5/23 at the age of 84. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Louella M. Flemming, of Antigo, passed away 1/6/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Lyle Zeigler, of Antigo, passed away 1/6/23 at the age of 74. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Floyd Burkhart, of Bryant, passed away 1/8/23. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

