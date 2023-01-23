Antigo Times

Death Notices Jan. 23rd 2023

By Natasha Winkler
January 23, 2023
Kristina Zaverousky-Dowling, formerly of Antigo, passed away 12/30/22 at the age of 68. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Betty J. Rickert, formerly of Birnamwood, passed away 1/13/23 at the age of 90. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Peggy L. Whetsel, of White Lake, passed away 1/14/23 at the age of 71. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Brian B. Lenzner, of Aniwa, passed away 1/16/23 at the age of 58. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Amy M. Vaughn, of Antigo, passed away 1/17/23 at the age of 53. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

