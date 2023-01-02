Death Notices Jan. 2nd 2023

Antigo Times

By Natasha Winkler
January 2, 2023
Aloysius R. Muench, of Pelican Lake, passed away 12/16/22 at the age of 91. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Jacqulyn Reynolds, formerly of Elcho, passed away 12/18/22 at the age of 86. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Olive Belle Carter “Miss Ollie”, of Antigo, passed away on 12/20/22 at the age of 89. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Arnold ‘Arnie’ Friedrich Luechau, of Wittenberg, passed away 12/21/22 at the age of 83. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Rita Anne Bessette, of Schofield, passed away 12/21/22 at the age of 44. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Arthur Glenn Bostwick, of Saukville, formerly of Mattoon, passed away 12/22/22 at the age of 75. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Gerald Francis “Jerry” Zaverousky, of Antigo, passed away 12/23/22 at the age of 79. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

John Thomas Downs, of Wolf River, passed away 12/24/22 at the age of 70. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

John T. Anderson, of Eland, passed away 12/24/22 at the age of 84. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Irvin Aird, of Pearson, passed away 12/25/22 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Carol Mae Geiger, of Antigo, passed away 12/26/22 at the age of 86. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

