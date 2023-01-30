Antigo Times

Obits
Death Notices Jan. 30th 2023

Death Notices Jan. 30th 2023

By Natasha Winkler
January 30, 2023
Robert Zaucha, formerly of Antigo, passed away 1/13/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Zachary D. Bishop, of Deerbrook, passed away 1/14/23 at the age of 29. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Judith E. Hirt, formerly of Cudahy, passed away 1/17/23 at the age of 82. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Darlyn J. Jackson, of Pickerel, passed away 1/17/23 at the age of 79. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Kenneth V. Wanta, of Bevent, passed away 1/18/23 at the age of 77. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Melody A. Drexler, of Lily, passed away 1/18/23 at the age of 66. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Bette E. Stoltz, of Antigo, passed away 1/18/23 at the age of 79. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Monica V. Now, of Wittenberg, passed away 1/19/23 at the age of 93. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Lawrence D. Lanik, of Bryant, passed away 1/22/23 at the age of 89. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

