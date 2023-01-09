Dream-Triggers

Dear Reader,



A photograph, a letter, a lock of hair when held at night can become a dream trigger of sorts. You picked

up a photo of yesteryear, or reread an old letter from someone once dear, or held a lock of hair once gracing the head of someone you loved. Iconic pieces can represent memories from different times of our lives.

And then you fall asleep.

The dream trigger takes effect and you walk into a state of recall with a seemingly real you interacting and engaging with real someones from a long time ago. You’re exploring a new adventure with them,

because while the time has passed, everything has changed. You encounter a world of high drama laced

with excitement and a curious mixture of danger and romance. Time is no longer relative and forever is a

concept that lasts until it doesn’t.



Poof ! The morning sun and new yet familiar faces beckon. A dream trigger comes once in a blue moon.

When it does, it’s a savoring that adds to what you were and what you are becoming.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”