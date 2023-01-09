Fisherees & Tournaments
January 14th
Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby
Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com
January 21st-22nd
Winter Free Fishing Weekend
Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply.
February 4th
Oconto WGAS Annual Northern Fishing Tourney
Oconto. The entry fee is $10 per person. For more information, please call Larry Behnke at 920-227-7503.
February 4th
49th Annual White Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fishing Derby
7am-4pm White Lake Pavilion, Lake Street, White Lake. Come out to the heated White Lake Pavilion for this event. Cash prizes for longest game &/or pan fish caught that day in White Lake (need not be present to win). There will be a 50/50 drawing, raffles & paddle wheel drawings all day long along with food & drinks. The big raffle drawing will be at 4pm (need not be present to win) for the top cash prize of $800 & several other prizes. For more information call 715-882-8501.
February 4th
Hiles Fishoree
10am Pine Lake & Hiles Town Hall, Hiles.
February 25th
Rolling Stone Lake Fisheree
7am-3pm – Weather & Ice Permitting. Rolling Stone Lake, Pearson. Prizes & cash payouts. Have a fun time while supporting Rollingstone Lake P & R District. Call Walleye Lodge at 715-484-3333 to register.