Fisherees & Tournaments

January 14th

Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby

Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com

January 21st-22nd

Winter Free Fishing Weekend

Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply.

February 4th

Oconto WGAS Annual Northern Fishing Tourney

Oconto. The entry fee is $10 per person. For more information, please call Larry Behnke at 920-227-7503.

February 4th

49th Annual White Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fishing Derby

7am-4pm White Lake Pavilion, Lake Street, White Lake. Come out to the heated White Lake Pavilion for this event. Cash prizes for longest game &/or pan fish caught that day in White Lake (need not be present to win). There will be a 50/50 drawing, raffles & paddle wheel drawings all day long along with food & drinks. The big raffle drawing will be at 4pm (need not be present to win) for the top cash prize of $800 & several other prizes. For more information call 715-882-8501.

February 4th

Hiles Fishoree

10am Pine Lake & Hiles Town Hall, Hiles.

February 25th

Rolling Stone Lake Fisheree

7am-3pm – Weather & Ice Permitting. Rolling Stone Lake, Pearson. Prizes & cash payouts. Have a fun time while supporting Rollingstone Lake P & R District. Call Walleye Lodge at 715-484-3333 to register.