FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Langlade County snowmobile trail system will remain closed at this time due to recent storm damage as well as the forecasted warmer weather and rain. The snowmobile clubs are continuing to clear trails from the December 15, ice storm, at this time an estimated 40-60 miles of trail still need to be cleared. Clubs and contractors are working as fast possible to open these trails.

Snowmobile trail opening will be announced when trails are safe and operational as determined by the snowmobile clubs and the Langlade County Snowmobile Council.

Langlade County appreciates the recreational users of our Trail systems and businesses that they support. Our clubs and Langlade County will continue to keep all posted on what hopefully will become a great winter recreation season to come.

Contact the Langlade County Forestry Parks and Recreation Department at (715) 627-6300 with any questions related to the Langlade County snowmobile trail system.