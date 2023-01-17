Local Donations

The Langlade County Social Services Department received Christmas gifts for local foster children. This is the 7th year Not Bob’s Bar & Grill has sponsored this event. Thank you everyone for your generous donations.

Pictured left to right are Rita Griffiths, Kori Jones & owner Sara King from Not Bob’s plus employees from Langlade County Social Services.

­­­­The tavern league of Langlade County presented a check for $250 to the Dick Estreem scholarship fund. The tavern league of Wisconsin will match these funds as well! The annual Dick Estreem pool tournament will be held January 28 & 29, 2023.



Pictured left to right are Brenden Powell, Emily Dahlke, from Kastawayz, Vanessa Randl from Little Rock, Carol Estreem and Cheryl Belott, representing the tournament and TRoy Powell of Kastawayz.

­­­Jason Hoffman of the Merrill Masonic Lodge – Virginia Falls 226, took it upon himself to raise enough funds for some much need Fire Suppression Tools for the Antigo Fire Dept. & Police Department. With the help of a few locals he was successful in his fundraising. Since Antigo no longer has a Masonic Lodge, Jason emulated what the lodge did in Merrill and the Antigo Community can now benefit from his efforts. Anyone interested in joining a lodge or would like more information about it, go to wimasons.org

Pictured left to right are Fire Dept Assistant Chief Corey Smith, Firefiighter Laura Palmer, Police Captain Kyle Rustick, Virginia Falls member John Kraegenbrink, Police Chief Dan Duley, Virginia Falls member Jason Hoffman (me), and Fire Chief Jon Petroskey