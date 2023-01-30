Publisher’s Letter

Resolutions for a Better World

Dear Reader,

With the advent of a new year, we might want to make a few resolutions if they apply to us (and those in our lives) given all the infirmities currently in the world.

We ought to:

~ behave better toward each other in public and in private;

~ show a regard for truth and a responsible disregard for lies;

~ stop pandering to anger and our primal urges; ~ uplift the common good and deny power to those who would not;

~ seek peace and abhor violence (Isaac Asimov – “Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.”); ~ cherish our country’s ideals of honor, integrity and compassion; and

~ look for solutions by listening and understanding differences and working out compromises. We need to unite hope with the belief that we can be better; that we can act better; that we can construct a better world for us and the generations to follow.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”