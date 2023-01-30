Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
Publisher's Letter

Publisher’s Letter

By Natasha Winkler
January 30, 2023
Resolutions for a  Better World 

Dear Reader, 

With the advent of a new year, we might want to  make a few resolutions if they apply to us (and those in our lives) given all the infirmities currently in the world. 

We ought to: 

~ behave better toward each other in public and in private; 

~ show a regard for truth and a responsible disregard for lies; 

~ stop pandering to anger and our primal urges; ~ uplift the common good and deny power to those  who would not; 

~ seek peace and abhor violence (Isaac Asimov –  “Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.”); ~ cherish our country’s ideals of honor, integrity  and compassion; and 

~ look for solutions by listening and understanding  differences and working out compromises. We need to unite hope with the belief that we can be  better; that we can act better; that we can construct a  better world for us and the generations to follow.

Patrick J. Wood 

Publisher 

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss” 

