Publisher’s Letter Age Eclipse 

By Natasha Winkler
January 16, 2023
Dear Reader, 

Like many of you, I am married and have had  children. Now that they have grown up and moved  out, I have noticed a pattern in our family dynamics as one generation ages and the younger generation matures to adulthood. When our children were little, they listened to just about everything we said, following our guidance like sunflowers tracking the sun across the sky. After they grew to adulthood and completed  their studies, they reached parity and their opinions  counted as much as ours. And now as we move on to  accepting senior status, they have taken the reins we  have relinquished in advance of our departure. 

Each generation eclipses the preceding one. That’s  an integral part of the cycle of life. In some ways,  it fosters hope for regeneration and improvement.  Within the intricacies of this complex network of  relationships, there lies a secret to being here happily—  welcoming and extending love and compassion to  those who accompany us on our journey to the next  world of spirituality. 

Patrick J. Wood 

Publisher 

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss” 

