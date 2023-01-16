Publisher’s Letter Age Eclipse 

Dear Reader,

Like many of you, I am married and have had children. Now that they have grown up and moved out, I have noticed a pattern in our family dynamics as one generation ages and the younger generation matures to adulthood. When our children were little, they listened to just about everything we said, following our guidance like sunflowers tracking the sun across the sky. After they grew to adulthood and completed their studies, they reached parity and their opinions counted as much as ours. And now as we move on to accepting senior status, they have taken the reins we have relinquished in advance of our departure.

Each generation eclipses the preceding one. That’s an integral part of the cycle of life. In some ways, it fosters hope for regeneration and improvement. Within the intricacies of this complex network of relationships, there lies a secret to being here happily— welcoming and extending love and compassion to those who accompany us on our journey to the next world of spirituality.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”