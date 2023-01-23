Safety on the Snowmobile Trails

Snowmobiling is a thrilling activity enjoyed by over three million people in the United States, according to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

January 14-22 was International Snowmobile Safety Week. This week, Aspirus Health aims to expose people to safe snowmobiling practices and to demonstrate how operating safely can prevent mishaps, especially those that require medical care.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported 115 non-fatal snowmobile crashes, 101 injuries in non-fatal crashes and 13 crash deaths, making snowmobile safety a significant public health issue. It is especially timely right now with respiratory viruses surging and stressing health care systems throughout the upper Midwest.

“People should be doing everything they can right now to keep themselves safe, healthy and out of the emergency room. That means taking all necessary precautions when they’re out on the trails,” says Jeffrey Wild, MD, Trauma Medical Director at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. “By practicing safe riding, major injuries associated with snowmobile accidents can hopefully be minimized.”

Follow these eight tips from the DNR to ensure safety on the trails this year:

Don’t drink and ride. Stay on marked trails—riding off-trail or cutting corners is trespassing. Always wear your helmet and safety gear. Slow down and use extra caution at night. Travel with a friend, carry a cell phone and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home. Dress appropriately, carry a first aid kit and navigation tools. Take a snowmobile safety course. Check trail conditions using the Travel Wisconsin Snowmobile Snow Report.

For more information about snowmobile safety, visit https://www.aspirus.org/snowmobile-safety.