Student Athlete of the Week

Athlete Name: ALEXANDRA HOFRICHTER

Submitted by: Coaches Hohensee, Pregler, Hagerty and Pegarsch

Sport: Girls Wrestling

Description: Alex has picked up this year right where she left off last year, going undefeated against all other girl opponents. She displays her leadership skills in both the wrestling room and the classroom. Throughout her career, she has been a perfect example of the rewards that hard work and dedication can bring. We look forward to her earning her 3 rd straight state wrestling Championship!

Athlete Name: MASON GRAY

Submitted by: The Antigo Basketball Coaching Staff

Sport: Boys Basketball

Description: Mason is averaging 15 PPG and 16 RPG on the season. He is currently averaging the 5th most rebounds in the entire state. Mason is a captain of the team and demonstrates great leadership skills. He brings a positive attitude day in and day out.