Top Baby Names of 2022

By Natasha Winkler
January 17, 2023
 From January 1 to December 22, 2022, the Aspirus Health System welcomed 2999 babies into the world.

Naming a newborn is a key step in welcoming the littlest and latest addition to the family. There are thousands of names for parents to choose from, but in the end, each name given to a child is special and unique, as they carry it with them throughout their life.

A total of 1556 different names were given to those newborns and Aspirus has gathered the most popular baby names given throughout the system.

Here are the top baby names of 2022:

Boy

  1. Henry (24)
  2. Oliver (19)
  3. Owen (17)

Girl

  1. Ella (13)
  2. Eleanor (13)
  3. Olivia (13)

Aspirus cares for mothers and babies throughout the entire pregnancy, from the first prenatal visit through delivery. 

The newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at Aspirus Wausau Hospital provides the added reassurance that world-class care is available within the Aspirus system if a baby needs specialized care after he or she is born.

