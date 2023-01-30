Tribe Donates to Counties, Community Organizations and Lake Associations

Sokaogon Chippewa Tribal Council welcomed officials from the Town of Nashville and nine area organizations to present donations totaling $92,523.30.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Under the terms of the Class III 2003 Amended Gaming Compact between the Tribe and the State of Wisconsin, the Tribe may direct a portion of its annual payments to the State or to any local government(s) with whom the Tribe has entered into a written agreement regarding the use of said funds.

Chairman Robert VanZile, Jr. welcomed the attendees and spoke wholeheartedly of partnerships and cooperative efforts.

“It’s important that all of us work together with one another. We all have the same reasons and concerns about the water, the fish, the plants, the animals. We all share that. Look outside and see the snow – we have snowmobilers coming. They come to your lakes. They come to your towns and cities. Tourism dollars. We need to expound on that. … We need to be able to work with one another,” said Chairman VanZile.

Presenting the donations were the newly elected and incumbent members of the Tribal Council, including: Robert VanZile, Jr., Chairman; Robert J. Smith, Jr., Vice Chairman; Sonya Knueppel, Treasurer; Rachel DeCorah Toyebo, Secretary; Leelyn VanZile, Councilman I; and Caleb McGeshick, Councilman II.

“We don’t need colors to distinguish us; we have the same goals,” Chairman VanZile said. “We want to make the fish bigger and better. We want to work with one another. We want to have this relationship with you. We choose to work with you if you choose to work with us. If we work together, the three counties, the towns and the lakes associations, we will be the beneficiaries.”

Chairman VanZile ended his remarks by saying, “I wanted to be able to say this in a kind and respectful way, and I thank you all for coming today.”

Various people representing the organizations who received donations spoke to the Council Members and others in attendance, thanking the Sokaogon Chippewa Community for their generosity.

This year, the Tribe donated to the following organizations:

Town of Nashville:

Town of Nashville – $23,523.30

Sierra Club – Four Lakes Group – $5,000.00

River Alliance of Wisconsin – $5,000.00

Forest County:

Forest County Humane Society – $15,000.00

Forest County Association of Lakes – $2,000.00

Pickerel/Crane Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District – $3,000.00

Roberts Lake Association – $5,000.00

Trump Lake Association – $2,000.00

Oneida County:

Three Lakes Fish & Wildlife Improvement Association – $4,000.00

Clean Boats/Clean Waters AIS Education/Inspection Programs:

Pelican Lake Property Owners Association – $6,000.00

Lake Metonga Association – $5,000.00

Lake Lucerne Advancement Association – $4,000.00

Three Lakes Waterfront Association – $5,000.00

Butternut-Franklin Lakes Association – $4,000.00

Big Sand Lake Property Owners Association – $4,000.00

Five lake associations received donations through grants that Michael Preul, Director of Mole Lake. Fisheries, secured for boat landing clean boats/clean water AIS education/inspection programs.