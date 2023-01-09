Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is

wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,

additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with

information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715-627-

6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245). Callers may remain

anonymous. You can also use the P3 app on your phone and send in anonymous tips using your

phone and you may be eligible for a $CASH$ reward.

City Ordinance

Sec. 22-117. – Outside consumption in public areas.

Public area means any location within the city which is open to access to persons not

requiring specific permission of the owner to be at such location including all parking lots

serving commercial establishments.

(b) Open containers. No person shall carry or expose to view any open can, bottle or other

container of malt beverages, intoxicating liquor or other alcoholic beverages or drink from

such on any public sidewalk, street, alley, parking lot, cemetery or other public place, without

prior written approval of the common council. For purposes of this subsection, “a public

place” shall be construed to mean any location which, at the time the person is apprehended,

is open to access to persons not requiring specific permission of the owner to be at such

location, including without exclusion by reason of enumeration all parking lots serving

commercial establishments. In no event shall a private yard or driveway in a residentially

zoned district be construed to be a “public place.”

(c) Private property held out for public use. It shall be unlawful for any person to consume any

alcohol beverages upon any private property held open for public use within the city unless

the property is specifically named as being part of a licensed premises