Warrant of the Week
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is
wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,
additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with
information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715-627-
6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245). Callers may remain
anonymous. You can also use the P3 app on your phone and send in anonymous tips using your
phone and you may be eligible for a $CASH$ reward.
City Ordinance
Sec. 22-117. – Outside consumption in public areas.
Public area means any location within the city which is open to access to persons not
requiring specific permission of the owner to be at such location including all parking lots
serving commercial establishments.
(b) Open containers. No person shall carry or expose to view any open can, bottle or other
container of malt beverages, intoxicating liquor or other alcoholic beverages or drink from
such on any public sidewalk, street, alley, parking lot, cemetery or other public place, without
prior written approval of the common council. For purposes of this subsection, “a public
place” shall be construed to mean any location which, at the time the person is apprehended,
is open to access to persons not requiring specific permission of the owner to be at such
location, including without exclusion by reason of enumeration all parking lots serving
commercial establishments. In no event shall a private yard or driveway in a residentially
zoned district be construed to be a “public place.”
(c) Private property held out for public use. It shall be unlawful for any person to consume any
alcohol beverages upon any private property held open for public use within the city unless
the property is specifically named as being part of a licensed premises