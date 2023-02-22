Dear Reader,

Today I want to share just one thought: Be the Joy. It can make the difference in almost everything.

You can spread joy around. You can receive joy. To me, that means putting a smile on your face and going out of your way to say hello to someone. It means putting a spring in your step when you go somewhere. It means having a “giddy up and go get ‘em” kind of day. It means looking for the best and the light in everyone. It means seizing each moment with a positive outlook for whatever may come.



Joy. That’s something we all want in our lives. But to

have it, we’ve got to live it. So, be the Joy!

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”