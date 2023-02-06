City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Lock your house & garage, always.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, January 17th

Officers responded to a suspicious person call near 10th Ave. after a caller reported there was a female on a bike trying to get into a storage unit for about 20mins. When officers arrived they confirmed it was her own storage unit but she had lost the keys for it.

Sunday, January 22nd

Officers responded to an accident with injuries near 4th Ave. & Superior St. EMS was on scene.

Officers properly disposed of drug paraphernalia (a hypodermic needle) found near Hudson St. & 5th Ave.

A traffics top resulted in taking a subject in custody near N Park St & 5th Ave after officers confirmed a DOC warrant.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a subject got intoxicated and had cut himself & passed out. Caller got the info second hand but was unable to make contact directly. After officers arrived on scene near Watson St. they transported the subject to Antigo Langland Hospital.

Friday, January 27th

Officers received an anonymous call stating there were “a bunch of syringes at the dog park”.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Friday, January 20th

Multiple units responded to an accident near Glade Lake Dr. & Glade Ln. involving multiple snowmobiles.

Saturday, January 21st

Officers and fire units were dispatched to local gas station near State Rd. 45 after it was noted that the shut off feature was not working. The gas station owner agreed to cease fuel pumping until a technician could come and repair.

Sunday, January 22nd

Officers and EMS responded to an accident near 4th Ave. & Superior St. after a female hit her head on the dash during a collision between a Pontiac gran prix & a Ram truck.

Officers received a call regarding a flashing yellow light off the roadway near State Rd. 64 & High land Rd. No follow up report was submitted.

Monday, January 23rd

Officers received a call about lose cattle in the road near State Rd. 64 & State Rd. 55. When officers arrived they were unable to locate and assumed they had been rounded up by the owners.

Tuesday, January 24th

Officers took a report of an accident to property when a caller reported that a plow truck had done damage to their mailbox near Hill Rd. Officers advised caller to contact the HWY Shop for repairs.

Officers took report of a loose steer crossing the road near Cty Rd TT & Cty Rd T. Dispatch was able to contact the owner, who stated that the black cow had jumped the fence earlier that day and was running around since.

Officers took a subject in to custody after driver was spotted crossing the center line near State Rd. 45 & Knight Rd. while pulling a trailer. Officers report the driver’s speech was incomprehensible and suspected he was intoxicated.

Wednesday, January 25th

Multiple units were dispatched to an accident with injuries near S Superior St. after 2 vehicles collided.

Thursday, January 26th

Officers made a traffic stop with a semi truck near State Rd. 64 & Roehrig Rd. after observing the slow moving truck was causing a traffic build up behind it. Officers report the semi was only going 25-30mph since Merrill. The driver stated with no load if he goes over 35mph the trailer will be all over the road. Officers assisted the traffic in passing.

Saturday, January 28th

Officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked on private property near Langlade Ln. When officers arrived they spoke with the driver of the vehicle who stated they were out bobcat hunting and their dogs are out running right now. The property owner told officers to advise that this is private property and they need to leave.

Officers conducted a welfare check near Cty Rd. W after a USPS worker requested it. USPS worker reported that they did not see any tracks in the snow or any sign of movement in recent days.

Sunday, January 29th

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle – which was actually a 4-wheeler in the ditch near Cty Rd. HH & Winter Rd. Officers were able to make contact with the registered owner who stated his son had taken it out and he didn’t know where it was.

Multiple units responded to a house fire near Cty Line rd. reportedly caused by a wood stove. The house was too damaged for the residents to stay and utilities were shut off for safety.

Tuesday, January 31st

Officers filed a missing persons report for male who hasn’t been seen since he left a dr appt at the hospital 1/27/23. Officers and family report he had not been home as there are no tracks in the snow and the animals were not cared for. Family reports he would walk to and from his appts and does not have a cell phone.