City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you encounter road rage; drive safe and legal. Don’t make eye contact, disengage to the safest place in your proximity, preferably a police station.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, February 9th

Officers responded to a noise complaint near 5th Ave. Caller stated the owner was playing music too loud and had been the last few nights. When officers arrived the house was dark and officers couldn’t hear any music.

Officers received a call from a local clothes closet reporting that a male & female came in smelling strongly of marijuana. Caller reports that the male was asked to leave because of the odor.

Friday, February 10th

Officers observed multiple vehicles outside local bar just before 4am near Edison St., officers could hear loud music inside and the rear motion light was on. Officers attempted to make contact by knocking on both front and back doors. Officers noted the music was then turned down but no one opened the door.

Saturday, February 11th

Officers responded to a call about a kid riding an ATV on the road and sidewalk near 1st Ave. & Clermont St. Officers spoke to the subject and advised him to keep the ATV on his property.

Officers received a report of criminal damage when a caller notified police that someone had thrown an egg at their vehicle near State Rd. 64. Caller was unable to provide a plate number for the suspect.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Tuesday, February 7th

Officers responded to an accident with injuries near Old 26 Rd. & State Rd. 45. Caller stated that a car had flipped and was in the ditch.

Wednesday, February 8th

Officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle after a caller near Woodland Ln. & Clear Lake Rd., reported a truck pulled into their driveway and then sped off, spinning its tires when the driver noticed the called watching them.

Thursday, February 9th

Multiple units including EMS responded to a possible cardiac arrest behind the wheel, near Star-Neva Rd. & Cty Rd. V. Caller stated subject was not conscious or breathing.

Friday, February 10th

Officers opened a death investigation after a vehicle that appeared to have been there multiple days was located near Park Rd. with a deceased male. Caller stated it appeared the vehicle had broke down and could see a dog inside but no tracks around the vehicle.

Saturday, February 11th

Officers and DNR responded to complaints about snowmobile traffic near Pickerel-Creek Rd. after a caller reported the amount of snowmobiles driving at high rates of speed on both sides of the road.

Officers took a subject into custody near Cty Rd. A after being stopped on snowmobile. Officers advised subject was intoxicated.

Wednesday, February 15th

Officers received a call from a driver near State Rd 55 & Tobin Ln. Caller stated they found an injured eagle near the side of the road and REGI was unable to respond. Officers forwarded the request to the warden.