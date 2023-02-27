Community Calendar for 2-27-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for February will be laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex & paper towels. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Basic Welding February 27th – March 16th 3:30pm-5:30pm. Northcentral Technical College 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. $75 – Course will be taught in an open lab environment, where participants will learn alongside post-secondary students. Explore important operator fundamentals for both Gas Metal Arc and Shielded Metal Arc welding processes in a safe and controlled environment. Two Available Sessions – [email protected] 7156237601 EXT.0

Monday Funday February 27th & March 6th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Gymnastics February 27th & March 6th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County February 27th – March 3rd 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo February 28th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

Northwoods Social & Dance February 28th (every Tuesday) 6-9pm. North star Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Group class starts at 6pm. Plus, after class stick around for open dance!

North star has a nice dance floor, so if you have dance shoes please bring them. If you do not have dance shoes, please bring a comfortable pair of clean & dry shoes to change into after you arrive (so you don’t track anything onto the dance floor). Admission is $10 per person (including tax). CASH OR CHECK PREFERRED

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 1st 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Open Gym March 1st (every Wednesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

AVAIL Outreach House March 2nd 10am-12pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun March 2nd 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos March 2nd 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mary Poppins- Presented by AHS March 2nd (Family Night) March 3rd & 4th (Open to Public) 7pm. March 5th 2pm. Volm Theatre 1900 Tenth Ave., Antigo. $12.50 Adult $6 Child More Info: 715-623-7611 ext 2313

AVAIL Outreach House March 3rd 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure & learning Clinic March 2nd 1-2pm. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Contact: Donna Wiegert 715-627-6376

Moonlight Ski Weekend March 4th. Moccasin Ski Trail N11190 Bear Ln., Elcho. Moccasin Ski Trails will be having a Moonlight Ski Weekend. Contact Chuck Wetzel 715-275-3068

RV Open House March 4th 9am-4pm. Brickner’s of Antigo & Rv Center 123 E. Hwy 64, Antigo. Come see their collection of new and used RVs.

Ice Golf March 4th 11am. Twin Oaks Resort N10870 Circle Dr., Elcho. Come and join Twin Oaks Resort for an afternoon of 9-hole ice golf. There will be hole prizes, games and food. Entry fee is $10.

24th Annual Pastor Jack’s Wild Game Feed March 4th 4-7pm. Elcho Community Pavilion. 24th Annual Pastor Jack’s Wild Game Feed is sponsored by Elcho UCC Men’s Club. Dinner is served at 5:00 pm at the Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, rain or shine. Social Hour starts at 4:00 pm. The feed includes all types of wild game, drawing on baskets, and bucket raffles. Cost $18

Cabin Fever – BGC Concert Fundraiser March 4th 6-11pm. North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. There will be hors d’oeuvres and desserts, as well as tastings and drinks for sale. There will be live music by Jason McNabb and the Reign, as well as a live and silent auction, with all proceeds going to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods. Tickets cost $35 each.

*Meetings*

Board of Adjustment February 27th 9am. Wolf River Room Resource Center 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 1st 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 5th 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group March 13th 5-6pm. Rosalia Gardens / Aspirus Adult Day Center 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. Please enter through door 3. Alzheimer’s Association Support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for family and friends who are caring for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia. This group meets on the 2nd Monday of Each Month.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]