Community Calendar for 2-6-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Monday Funday February 6th & 13th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Gymnastics February 6th & 13th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County February 6th – 10th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic February 7th 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Contact Sheila Rine 715-627-6251

Boys & Girls Club Teen Night February 7th 6:30-8pm. 411 Superior St., Antigo.

Bingo February 7th & 14th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

Northwoods Social & Dance February 7th & 14th (every Tuesday) 6-9pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Group class starts at 6pm. Plus, after class stick around for open dance!

Northstar has a nice dance floor, so if you have dance shoes please bring them. If you do not have dance shoes, please bring a comfortable pair of clean & dry shoes to change into after you arrive (so you don’t track anything onto the dance floor). Admission is $10 per person (including tax). CASH OR CHECK PREFERRED

Free Blood Pressure Clinic February 8th 12pm. Langlade Co Senior Center 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Contact Sheila Rine 715-627-6251

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center February 8th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Open Gym February 8th & 15th (every Wednesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

AVAIL Outreach House February 8th 10am-12pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Book Club February 1st 1:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun February 9th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos February 9th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House February 10th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Winter Wizards Hook-up Disc Golf Tournament February 11th The Antigo Disc Golf Course 1047 Virgina St., Antigo. Email: [email protected] Phone: 920.204.5074

Pickerel Rescue Squad’s Annual Pancake Breakfast February 11th 8-11am. Pickerel Rescue Squad Building Station 2 N9062 St Hwy 55., Pickerel.

Jerry Schuh’s Pickerel Polar Bear Jump-in February 11th 1-5pm. Jerry’s Sportsmen’s Lodge Pickerel Lake Rd., Pickerel. For anyone who wants to bear the unbearable, meet at Schuh’s Sportsmen’s Lodge, on Pickerel Lake, for their annual Schuh’s Winter Plunge Jump-in. Don’t want to jump in? That’s ok! You can watch others jump in the freezing water. Food and refreshments tent out on the ice. And why people ask do we do this, Just for Fun!

Tombstone Pickerel Sno Club Chili Ride In February 11th 3-6pm. Tombstone Pickerel Sno Club N9398 Cty Rd. DD, Pickerel. Stop by after the Jump-In on Pickerel Lake to support the club or join our club! Free chili, hotdogs, and desserts. There will be raffle baskets, auction items and fun to be had by all. Come by sled, car, or truck!

Family Valentines Dance February 11th 6-10pm. North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Awakenings Ministries and NorthStar Lanes are sponsoring this event! Music will be provided by Dance with Dignity. Bring your kids and/or your spouse! This is a family friendly event. We will have snacks and soda available. Anything else you would like can be purchased at the bar. We have a limited number of tables available to reserve. Each table seats eight people. The cost is $80 per table. For questions or to reserve your table, please message the Facebook Page or Kelly Loudenslager. There will be a silent auction. If you would like to donate an item or basket, please message the page or Kelly. There will be a photo area for guests to enjoy. This event is free of charge if you do not want to purchase a table.

*Meetings*

Broadband Utility Commission- Reg Meeting February 6th 4:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Langlade County Snowmobile Council February 6th 5:30pm. Wolf River Room Langlade Co Resource Center 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee- Reg Meeting February 6th 6pm. City Hall, 700 Edison Street

City Plan Commission – Reg Meeting February 7th 6am. City Hall, 700 Edison Street

Public Works Committee – Special Meeting February 8th 5:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison Street

Common Council – Reg Session February 8th 6pm. City Hall, 700 Edison Street

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church February 8th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 12th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]