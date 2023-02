Lofaro’s Fresh Market held a homemade soup fundraiser for the Humane Society the first week of February. They raised over $700 for the shelter and customers donated cat food and $150 in cash. Pictured: Robert Zoretich (Humane Society Board President), Chris Hayes, Jodi Kreager, Denise Pavek, Tony Lofaro (owner), Janel Brown, Jan Leonard, Wade Graves, and from the Humane Society Board, Ann Savagian and Connie Jensen, and Terrie Colby acting as photographer.