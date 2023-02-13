Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
ObitsDeath Notices Feb. 13th 2023

Death Notices Feb. 13th 2023

By Natasha Winkler
February 13, 2023
0
0

Jennifer Marshall, of Antigo, passed away 1/22/23 at the age of 60. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Deborah A. Gascon, formerly of White Lake, passed 1/23/23 at the age of 69. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Daniel M. Pranke, of White Lake, passed awat 1/24/23 at the age of 57. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Jane L. Kommers, of Antigo, passed away 1/24/23 at the age of 97. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

John “Jack” Frederiksen, of Antigo, passed away 1/24/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

David A. Gourd, formerly of Wittenberg, passed away 1/25/23 at the age of 42. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Travis A. Tuskoski, of Hatley, passed away 1/25/23 at the age of 46. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

David G. Schroeder, of Antigo, passed away 1/26/23 at the age of 73. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Lawrence “Larry” A. Schroephfe, of Antigo, passed away 1/26/23 at the age of 71. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Richard T. Koszarek, of Elcho, passed away 1/26/23 at the age of 69. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Donna M. Koeppel, of Antigo, passed away 1/30/23 at the age of 80. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Lorraine M. O’Brien, of Antigo, passed away 1/31/23 at the age of 102. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

James V. Mabry, of Antigo, passed away 1/31/23 at the age of 90. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Betty S. MacIntos, of Lakewood, passed away 2/1/23 at the age of 73. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

William “Bill” Johnson, of Antigo, passed away 2/1/23 at the age of 96. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

LaVerne Hohensee, of Antigo, passed away 2/5/23 at the age of 98. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Helen L. Burkart, of Antigo, passed awat 2/6/23 at the age of 89. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

Meaning To Our Lives

Next Article

“Cuba Libre”

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.