Death Notices Feb. 20th 2023
Sybil Drabek, of Lily, passed away 2/6/23 at the age 82. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Myron F. Zynda, of Galloway, passed away 2/7/23 at the age of 69. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Gerald M. Miller, of the Town of Elderon, passed away 2/8/23 at the age of 78. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Larry Hartman, of Antigo, passed away 2/8/23 at the age of 83. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Melissa King, of Summit Lake, passed away 2/9/23 at the age of 66. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Joyce P. Cramer, of Antigo, passed away 2/12/23 at the age of 94. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Elvera Frisch, of Antigo, passed away 2/10/23 at the age of 100. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Marvin “Duke” Duchrow, of Antigo, passed away 2/10/23 at the age of 92. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Jeffery A. Warbelton, of Pickerel, passed away 2/10/23 at the age of 65. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com
Verna M. Tellock, of Wittenberg, passed away 2/11/23 at the age 93. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Lyle Boyd, of Antigo, passed away 2/12/23 at the age of 97. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com