Death Notices Feb. 27th 2023

Death Notices Feb. 27th 2023

By Natasha Winkler
February 27, 2023
Sybil Drabek, of Lily, passed away 2/6/23 at the age 82. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Myron F. Zynda, of Galloway, passed away 2/7/23 at the age of 69. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Gerald M. Miller, of the Town of Elderon, passed away 2/8/23 at the age of 78. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Larry Hartman, of Antigo, passed away 2/8/23 at the age of 83. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Melissa King, of Summit Lake, passed away 2/9/23 at the age of 66. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Joyce P. Cramer, of Antigo, passed away 2/12/23 at the age of 94. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Elvera Frisch, of Antigo, passed away 2/10/23 at the age of 100. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Marvin “Duke” Duchrow, of Antigo, passed away 2/10/23 at the age of 92. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Jeffery A. Warbelton, of Pickerel, passed away 2/10/23 at the age of 65. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Verna M. Tellock, of Wittenberg, passed away 2/11/23 at the age 93. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Lyle Boyd, of Antigo, passed away 2/12/23 at the age of 97. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Ralph William Dalke, passed away 2/16/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Dale N. Buntrock Sr., of Wittenberg, passed away 2/18/23 at the age of 81. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Bert Frank Roehl, of Antigo, passed away 2/18/23 at the age of 60. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Ervin “Tim” Pranke, of White Lake, passed away 2/14/23 at the age of 61. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Rhonda Hapke, of Birnamwood, passed away 2/14/23 at the age of 58. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Adeline Tomski, of Deerbrook, passed away 2/15/23 at the age of 86. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

