Meaning To Our Lives

By Natasha Winkler
February 7, 2023
Dear Reader, 

At times, we may think about what gives meaning  to our lives. Part of what  we come up with are true friendships and religious beliefs. Both of these require personal sacrifices in order to nurture the friendships that come our way and explore the spirituality that surrounds us.  

According to Saint Augustine,  our love of others is the reflection of our love of God in whose image we are  created. Thus they are inextricably intertwined. A life without friends will feel insignificant and  bereft of a higher ethereal calling. Is it worth all the  investment when seeking a higher purpose beyond the  pedestrian level of life? You decide.

Patrick J. Wood 

Publisher 

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss” 

