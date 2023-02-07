Dear Reader,

At times, we may think about what gives meaning to our lives. Part of what we come up with are true friendships and religious beliefs. Both of these require personal sacrifices in order to nurture the friendships that come our way and explore the spirituality that surrounds us.

According to Saint Augustine, our love of others is the reflection of our love of God in whose image we are created. Thus they are inextricably intertwined. A life without friends will feel insignificant and bereft of a higher ethereal calling. Is it worth all the investment when seeking a higher purpose beyond the pedestrian level of life? You decide.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”