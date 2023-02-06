Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedLocal
FeaturedNew Store – Same Great Community

New Store – Same Great Community

By Natasha Winkler
February 6, 2023
0
0

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

After running Lakeland Furniture & Mattress of Antigo for 8 years – managers Mindalyn & Kory Walters have excitedly announced they will be opening their own store in the same location. They stated that they love this area and all the great people that they have met over the years. They wanted to keep their family in the area rather than uprooting so the family is choosing to stay and continue providing Antigo & the surrounding area with quality furniture, mattresses and home décor. The new store- aptly named- The Furniture Den started with a soft opening on February 3rd, 2023 but plan to be open 7 days a week. Stop in their new store located at 411 State Hwy 64 Antigo for a chance to win a 75” TV or a Samsung Galaxy Tablet with their current raffle contest.

Tagsretail
Previous Article

Publisher’s Letter

Next Article

Meaning To Our Lives

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.