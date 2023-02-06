New Store – Same Great Community

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

After running Lakeland Furniture & Mattress of Antigo for 8 years – managers Mindalyn & Kory Walters have excitedly announced they will be opening their own store in the same location. They stated that they love this area and all the great people that they have met over the years. They wanted to keep their family in the area rather than uprooting so the family is choosing to stay and continue providing Antigo & the surrounding area with quality furniture, mattresses and home décor. The new store- aptly named- The Furniture Den started with a soft opening on February 3rd, 2023 but plan to be open 7 days a week. Stop in their new store located at 411 State Hwy 64 Antigo for a chance to win a 75” TV or a Samsung Galaxy Tablet with their current raffle contest.