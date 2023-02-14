NEWS RELEASE/ PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: February 14, 2023

From: Al Murray, Langlade County Forest Administrator

RE: Langlade County Snowmobile Trails Schedule to Close



BY RECOMMENDATION OF THE LANGLADE SNOWMOBILE COUNCIL, THE LANGLADE COUNTY

SNOWMOBILE TRAIL SYSTEM INCLUDING ALL STATE FUNDED TRAILS ARE SCHEDULED TO

CLOSE ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 14, AT 12:00 P.M.



At this point the closure is expected to be temporary but is weather dependent. The purpose

of this temporary closure is to preserve the existing base during a period of warm weather

and rain. The Langlade County snowmobile trail system will reopen when/if weather and

trail conditions improve.

The Langlade County Snowmobile Ordinance prohibits snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from

operating on the trails after the official closing date.

For more information, please contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, Langlade

County Snowmobile Coordinator at 715-627-6300.

Langlade County would like to thank the snowmobile clubs, sponsors and operators of the trails, for

all of the volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming of trails over this season to provide

high quality snowmobile trails in Langlade County. Please make sure to continue to support the

sponsors and clubs.

We hope that you enjoyed the Langlade County trail system and thank you for supporting the

economy and businesses of Langlade County!

Al Murray

Langlade County Forest Administrator