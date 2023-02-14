NEWS RELEASE/ PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE: February 14, 2023
From: Al Murray, Langlade County Forest Administrator
RE: Langlade County Snowmobile Trails Schedule to Close
BY RECOMMENDATION OF THE LANGLADE SNOWMOBILE COUNCIL, THE LANGLADE COUNTY
SNOWMOBILE TRAIL SYSTEM INCLUDING ALL STATE FUNDED TRAILS ARE SCHEDULED TO
CLOSE ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 14, AT 12:00 P.M.
At this point the closure is expected to be temporary but is weather dependent. The purpose
of this temporary closure is to preserve the existing base during a period of warm weather
and rain. The Langlade County snowmobile trail system will reopen when/if weather and
trail conditions improve.
The Langlade County Snowmobile Ordinance prohibits snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from
operating on the trails after the official closing date.
For more information, please contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, Langlade
County Snowmobile Coordinator at 715-627-6300.
Langlade County would like to thank the snowmobile clubs, sponsors and operators of the trails, for
all of the volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming of trails over this season to provide
high quality snowmobile trails in Langlade County. Please make sure to continue to support the
sponsors and clubs.
We hope that you enjoyed the Langlade County trail system and thank you for supporting the
economy and businesses of Langlade County!
Al Murray
Langlade County Forest Administrator