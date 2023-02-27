Packers’ Tailgate Tour to Visit Fans Around Wisconsin

Current players Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins, Romeo Doubs; alumni Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy and Davon House to join for visits in Western & Northern Wisconsin.

KATIE HERMSEN OF THE GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Green Bay Packers announced plans for the ‘Packers Tailgate Tour,’ set for April 11-15, 2023. The tour will travel from Green Bay to Western and Northern Wisconsin to visit with fans and thank them in person for their support.

After transitioning to a modified version of the event during the last two years with the Packers Road Trip, this year’s event will retain a similar format to the Road Trip, while returning to the fan-favorite Tailgate Tour name.

The event will once again feature current and alumni Packers players, with current players Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins and Romeo Doubs and alumni players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy and Davon House scheduled to board the bus, along with Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The Tailgate Tour will stop in Eau Claire on April 11, Superior on April 12, Ashland on April 13 and Minocqua on April 14 before returning to Green Bay on April 15, with a variety of surprise and planned visits to be held in each area.

Along the route, the tour group will visit schools, hospitals, businesses, retirement homes, event venues and community centers to present donations and giveaway items and visit with fans of all ages, with the goal of impacting many different communities. The Packers are working with a variety of locations and nonprofits throughout the region to coordinates visits and fundraising opportunities.

The tour will be stopping by the below public events, which are available for ticketed guests to attend:

Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire will host a fundraising event at the Lismore Hotel on April 11, open to VIP ticketed guests from 5 to 5:50 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for general admission. The event will include food, activities, a live auction and a Q&A with the Packers. VIP guests will have the opportunity to mingle and take photos with the Packers Tailgate Tour crew. More information and tickets are available at boltonrefuge.org/packers

Ashland High School will be hosting Oredocker Fun Night at 6 p.m. on April 13, with family friendly activities, entertainment and a Q&A with the Packers. Tickets for $10 each are available at https://oredockers.ticketspice.com/oredocker-packer-fun-night.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods will be hosting a Great Futures benefit event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Lakeland Aviation of Minocqua Airport. This fun-packed evening will include activities, food and drinks, door prizes, silent auction, music and a Q&A with the Packers. To purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/3IBw5ev. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, which include VIP passes for a meet and greet with the Packers. For more information, contact Tammy Walrath at: [email protected] or 715-627-1389 ext. 7.

or 715-627-1389 ext. 7. Habitat for Humanity Northwoods Wisconsin ReStore will be hosting a photo opportunity with the Packers Tailgate Tour participants from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. Photos will be available in exchange for $20 donations at 908 Lincoln St., Rhinelander, Wis.

The tour will take place aboard a customized Green Bay Packers-themed motor coach. In addition to stopping in the designated locations and cities, tour celebrities will make surprise stops along the way as the schedule allows.