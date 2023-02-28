Dear Reader,

Did you ever pick out all of the good parts of a movie? Similarly, have you ever looked at the good parts of your life, the parts you would relive if you could? And along with that, are there a few scenes you would like to leave behind?

Near the end of the round-up, there comes a time for everyone to relive those golden moments, even if there’s nothing left but memories. Ghosts from the past revive briefly and shine for a few brilliant moments as they once were. In the vaulted chamber of memory, they transmute from what they were into what they were meant to be… all of the good of who we were, and who we still try to be today.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”