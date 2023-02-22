Waffle Breakfast, Raptors & Snowshoeing, Noboken Nature Center, Saturday, 2/25/2023 Winterfest!

Nick Salm

As we prepare for significant snow, get ready for Saturday February 25th at Noboken Nature Center at the corner of Hwy 45 and County J going east toward Veterans Memorial Park. Right after turning on J, look for the Nature Center close to the Hwy 45 exit.

Noboken Winterfest will feature my Belgian Waffles with real maple syrup, fruit toppings, sausage, coffee donated by Hope at the Brown Mug etc! Served from 9 to 11 followed by Marge Gibson with real live raptors, then optional showshoeing the trails.

My Belgian Waffles have been featured at a number of fund raising events, raising as much as $6,000 to benefit AVAIL, Antigo Bike & Ski Club, Humane Society and Boys & Girls Club. All the funds raised at Noboken will be used to continue developing trails for students, including handicap access to the lake. My contribution will be the waffle mix, hopefully being leveraged to raise needed funds at Noboken!

For those of you who would like the waffle recipe, it will be available, hopefully to others wanting to raise funds for important community projects, like the Noboken trails.

Here is what the ingredients look like to make waffles for 250 people. Come on up to check it out, and help support this important learning center for students! I am hoping we run out of waffle batter!!!