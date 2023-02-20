Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedLocal
FeaturedWelcome to Antigo – New Business Announcement

Welcome to Antigo – New Business Announcement

By Natasha Winkler
February 20, 2023
0
0

NATASHA WINKLER

The Langlade County Chamber of Commerce and Antigo Times would like to welcome Christine & Mike Breutzmann and M.C Creations to the area. M.C Creations held a ribbon cutting ceremony February 14th and the community welcomes the unique retail experience they bring. They are now open Tuesday 10am-7pm, Wednesday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-Noon & also by appointment.

M.C Creations takes vintage and antique pieces of furniture and can do anything from basic repairs to complete custom refinishing- adding specialty hardware, paint and even embellishments. Everything is refinished/repaired by hand – adding beauty and sentimental value. Featured artists work with customers on a one-on-one basis to plan a unique finished product.

M.C Creations gives a 10% Military Discount and chooses a local non-profit to donate to each month. March donations will be going to Langlade Co Humane Society. Come check them out at 907 5th Ave., Antigo. 715-216-6471

TagsAntigolocal
Previous Article

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police ...

Next Article

Staying Heart-Healthy in Menopause

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.