Welcome to Antigo – New Business Announcement

NATASHA WINKLER

The Langlade County Chamber of Commerce and Antigo Times would like to welcome Christine & Mike Breutzmann and M.C Creations to the area. M.C Creations held a ribbon cutting ceremony February 14th and the community welcomes the unique retail experience they bring. They are now open Tuesday 10am-7pm, Wednesday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-Noon & also by appointment.

M.C Creations takes vintage and antique pieces of furniture and can do anything from basic repairs to complete custom refinishing- adding specialty hardware, paint and even embellishments. Everything is refinished/repaired by hand – adding beauty and sentimental value. Featured artists work with customers on a one-on-one basis to plan a unique finished product.

M.C Creations gives a 10% Military Discount and chooses a local non-profit to donate to each month. March donations will be going to Langlade Co Humane Society. Come check them out at 907 5th Ave., Antigo. 715-216-6471