Wisconsin DMV’s Online Service Wins for Efficiency

WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to be recognized for its expanding online services. The ease and convenience of titling and registering a vehicle online though DMV’s eMV Public system garnered the state agency the highest regional award for Improvement Through Efficiencies from the American Association of Motor Vehicles Administrators (AAMVA).

“Recognition like this highlights the tremendous asset we have in our DMV as it provides customers convenient, innovative online options,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

DMV’s eMV Public is the streamlined online process where residents can title and register their vehicles themselves and skip the trip to the DMV. Step-by-step instructions, helpful links, task aids and how-to videos walk customers through the process which is customized to their situation.

“Wisconsinites have been able to renew their plates online for the past few years, so we’re pleased to expand online service to titling vehicles, especially for our newest residents who often need to do both,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.

Obtaining a vehicle title and renewing vehicle registration are just two of the many online options now available. Other popular online services include renewing a driver license, ordering replacements, and making an appointment for those services that need in-person attention.

“Frankly, the real winners are Wisconsin residents who can complete their entire DMV tasks online from home. What’s more efficient than that?” Boardman said.

AAMVA is the international trade association that develops model programs in motor vehicle administration, law enforcement and highway safety.