Wisconsin’s Spring primary is ahead – ensure you have an ID to vote

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in this month’s primary (February 21, 2023).

WisDOT Office of Public Affairs

Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of identification used for voting purposes. A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required to show at the polls. The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification are valid for voting, such as military or student ID cards. To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID can turn to DMV for help. To obtain an official ID card, there are documentation requirements such as a birth certificate. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) may be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

DMV offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge. DMV’s toll-free hotline (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

DMV’s website has a locator to help find the nearest DMV and check wait times (wisconsindmv.gov/centers).