Dementia Conversations

Program explores important conversation topics related to Alzheimer’s and dementia that can be challenging for families

JULIE ST. PIERRE

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than six million people in the United States. It is the most common form of dementia and causes memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. However, the earliest signs are often dismissed as part “getting older” and the conversation with family and friends about those changes can be challenging and uncomfortable.

The Alzheimer’s Association® developed the Dementia Conversations, an education program, to help family and friends become more comfortable with difficult topics such as:

Why it is important to talk to one’s doctor about concerns about changes to memory, thinking and behavior as soon as they are noticed

How to encourage someone who is reluctant to talk to their doctor about memory concerns to do so

Strategies for how to talk to someone when there are concerns about their ability to drive safely and to develop a plan for when “retiring” from driving becomes necessary

The importance of making legal and financial plans for the future

The necessity of planning ahead, learning about community resources and developing a supportive care team

The Dementia Conversations program will be held on Thursday, March 16, at the Antigo Public Library (617 Clermont Street, Antigo) from 1:00pm to 2:30pm.

To learn more about this program, or to register (registration is requested), please contact Julie St. Pierre at (715) 352-4091 or [email protected]. Individuals can also register by reaching out to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900.