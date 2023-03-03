City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Share and rehearse emergency plans with your family, especially children.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, February 22nd

Officers made a warrant arrest after a pursuit near local convenience store on Neva Rd. Subject attempted to flee further but was detained. The store later located drug paraphernalia and 2 switchblades they believe were thrown by subject in his attempt to escape.

Friday, February 24th

Officers received a call from a caller stating she could not get her home’s door to close all the way and could not get a hold of the landlord. Officers went to assist this citizen near Ackley St. and were able to clean the ice off the door jam so her door could close all the way. The also shoveled a path to her vehicle.

Sunday, February 26th

Officers took a male subject into custody near Center St. & Neva Rd. after a trafiic stop. Officers did a consented search and field sobriety test. Subject was detained for failure to follow absolute sobriety and also cited for drug paraphernalia.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, February 22nd

Officers received a call stating there was a car in the ditch near State Rd. 45 & Valley Vista Rd. Caller said the driver stated he was fine but had blacked out and that’s what made him go in the ditch. Driver was issued a citation for failure to fasten seat belt.

Thursday, February 23rd

Officers received a report from the Hwy. Dept. stating someone near State Rd. 55 was plowing snow into the roadway. Officers went to the location and determined no “injurious substances” were left on the roadway but did further advise property owner to not leave big snow or ice clumps on the roadway.

A caller reported that someone near Cty. Rd. D was plowing snow onto the roadway and incident was reported to Hwy. Dept.

Caller reported a carrier van had gotten stuck in the ditch near State Rd. 64 & Zima Rd. Several good samaritans stopped and were able to assist the disabled driver and get his vehicle out of the ditch.

A caller reported that a plow driver hired by the property owner had done damage to the garage door near Clinic St. Caller reports a shouting match ensued when he confronted the driver about the damage. Caller stated they attempted to contact the landlord but were unable to reach them.

Friday, February 24th

An anonymous caller reported that multiple vehicles runs the stops sign at the intersection of State Rd. 52 & Cty. Rd. S during all times of the day.

Officers received a call stating driver was passing by an area near State Rd. 45 and could smell propane very strongly. Officers went to location and confirmed the odor of propane coming from a mobile trailer south of some stationary tanks. Officers reported everything seems fine, but did leave a message for the owner.

Officers received a call stating a vehicle had gone through the intersection around 90mph near Cty. Rd. T & Cty. Rd H – launching it 50-100 ft off the road. No EMS was requested.